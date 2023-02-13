Chelsea prepared to offer €25 million for Premier League ace

Chelsea are keen on signing David Raya from Brentford at the end of the season.

According to Fichajes, the Blues are hoping to bring in a first-choice shot-stopper at the end of the season and they have identified David Raya as a target.

Raya has been a key player for Brentford since joining the club and he could prove to be a quality addition.

Edouard Mendy and Kepa Arrizabalaga are the senior keepers at the club right now and Chelsea will be hoping to replace one of them. Mendy has not been at his best this season and it is no surprise that the Senegalese goalkeeper is struggling to hold down a regular starting berth at the London club.

Raya has proven himself in the Premier League and he has the quality to thrive in the Premier League.

As per Fichajes. Chelsea could launch an offer of around €25 million for the Spanish goalkeeper. A move to Chelsea would be the ideal step up in his career.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops now. Signing Raya for a fee of €25 million could prove to be a major bargain.

The Blues could help him develop and fulfill his potential. Apart from being a good shot-stopper, Raya is a quality passer from the back as well and he will help Chelsea build from the back.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can find a suitable club for Mendy now.