Chelsea start the process to recruit £40m Premier League star

Chelsea have made contact with Brentford’s David Raya to start the process of recruiting the goalkeeper this summer for around £40m.

The number one shirt at Stamford Bridge is up for grabs ahead of next season with both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Edouard Mendy sharing it this season under two different managers.

Graham Potter does not seem to be fully convinced by the Spanish goalkeeper despite some good performances and is now looking to bring in one of his countrymen.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have made contact with the representatives of Brentford’s David Raya ahead of a potential summer move.

Raya has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the league over the last two seasons and it won’t be a surprise to Brentford that a big club has come knocking.

According to the report, the Bees are said to be hopeful of securing a £40m fee for their number one as his contract expires in 2024.