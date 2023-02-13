Chelsea among clubs eyeing transfer of Premier League contract rebel

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The Blues are supposedly monitoring Raya’s situation after he rejected two offers of a new contract from his current club, according to a report from football.london.

Raya has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks like he could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club, and Chelsea certainly need to make changes in goal this summer.

Graham Potter currently has Kepa Arrizabalaga or Edouard Mendy to choose from in goal, but neither of them look ideal as the long-term first choice in that all-important position.

Raya could well be an upgrade, so it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can win the race for the Spanish shot-stopper’s signature this summer.

The report from football.london notes that Raya has previously spoken to the press about his ambitions, hinting at wanting a new challenge at some point in the near future.

He recently told AS: “Every player has goals and wants to improve. Now I am focused on my team and in the summer, we will see what happens. If they want to do business, they will have to do it but there is a long season left and I am only focused on doing it well. In the summer, we will assess my situation.”