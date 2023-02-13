Chris Wood has spoken out on his Newcastle United future, suggesting he could be on course to make his loan transfer to Nottingham Forest permanent this summer.
The former Burnley man didn’t spend long at St James’ Park before moving on this January, and he’s admitted it’s disappointing for him.
However, he also seems happy with life at Forest so is hopeful that he can end up staying at the club beyond his loan spell.
“Coming to a new club, a new city, it’s always takes some time getting used to it and moving around, getting settled. It’s nice, a good bunch of lads, good coaching staff and to get a first taste of the City Ground and the fanbase was great at the weekend,” he said.
“It was very tough [to leave Newcastle], it was a tough decision because of where the project is heading. The friendships I had grown with the players there, that dressing room is special, it’s progressing and becoming one of the best dressing rooms I’ve been part of.
“So it was extremely tough to leave, especially where they are in the final of the Carabao Cup and the chance to be involved in that would have been huge. But I needed to look at myself and my game, and where I wanted to see myself in order to play football as long as possible.
“I wanted to play at the highest level as long as possible and coming here [to Forest] gave me a chance to do that. It was one of the biggest turning points. I am thinking long-term, I’ve seen the project they want to do. First I have to win over the fans, and get them to fall in love, which would be nice.
“There’s some great players here and yes, I’m looking long-term and hoping this loan move will turn into a permanent and with any luck it should do. It will be interesting to see where it goes.”