Chris Wood has spoken out on his Newcastle United future, suggesting he could be on course to make his loan transfer to Nottingham Forest permanent this summer.

The former Burnley man didn’t spend long at St James’ Park before moving on this January, and he’s admitted it’s disappointing for him.

However, he also seems happy with life at Forest so is hopeful that he can end up staying at the club beyond his loan spell.

“Coming to a new club, a new city, it’s always takes some time getting used to it and moving around, getting settled. It’s nice, a good bunch of lads, good coaching staff and to get a first taste of the City Ground and the fanbase was great at the weekend,” he said.

“So it was extremely tough to leave, especially where they are in the final of the Carabao Cup and the chance to be involved in that would have been huge. But I needed to look at myself and my game, and where I wanted to see myself in order to play football as long as possible.