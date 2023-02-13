Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder Daichi Kamada has been linked with a transfer away this summer as he nears the end of his contract.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has played down recent links with the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle United, insisting a decision will likely come later this year.

Kamada has impressed in the Bundesliga, and a recent report from 90min stated that the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle were among the Japan international’s suitors for the upcoming summer window.

Kamada certainly looks like he’d strengthen a number of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and elsewhere in Europe, with Romano suggesting the 26-year-old will have offers from other major leagues, not just England.

Discussing the situation with Kamada in today’s column, Romano said: “Daichi Kamada’s contract expires in June, this is why there are many clubs linked and interested.

“Nothing is advanced or decided yet, there are clubs in England, Italy and Germany keeping an eye on him. But the feeling is the decision will be made later this year.”

Liverpool need to make changes in almost every area of their squad after a hugely disappointing season, so Kamada could be a good option for them.

Newcastle might be a tempting destination for him as well, though, with the club making great strides under Eddie Howe and with the big-money signings that have come in under the new ownership.