‘I worry’ – Ian Wright reacts after learning who could be Leeds’ new manager

Ian Wright has commented on one issue that’s concerning him with the Leeds United manager search.

Jesse Marsch was recently sacked by the Whites after a poor run of form, and a host of big names have been linked with the job since then.

Still, it seems Leeds are yet to settle on a candidate, and Wright is worried they’re now in a situation where they’re not likely to get their first choice.

“That’s the thing, you’re going to get them scoring,” Wright said.

“I worry for the Leeds fans because it feels like it’s the same people who are in charge who are going to try and get the next manager and it feels a bit desperate.

“Is it the first choice? Second choice? Third choice? Are you going to stay with this guy [Michael] Skubala, to maybe get them through it?

“Could you even have hung in there with Jesse Marsch to see if they could have got them through?

“But they didn’t see it out and now we’re going to have to see how it goes because it looks a little bit desperate to me.”