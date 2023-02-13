Getafe and Czech Republic midfielder Jakub Jankto comes out as gay

Getafe and Czech Republic international midfielder Jakub Jankto has come out as gay, becoming the first openly gay player in La Liga.

The 27-year-old, who is currently on loan at Sparta Prague and who has also represented Serie A clubs Udinese and Sampdoria, is now surely one of the biggest names in men’s football who is openly gay.

Football has lagged behind many other industries on LGBTQ+ issues, but we seem to finally be seeing more players who are comfortable enough to be open about this, such as Jake Daniels and Josh Cavallo.

Former Aston Villa midfielder Thomas Hitzlsperger also came out after retirement from playing.

Jankto told Relevo: “Like everyone; I have my strengths. I have my weaknesses. I have a family. I have my friends. I have a job that I do the best I can, for years, with seriousness, professionalism and passion.

“Like everyone, I also want to live my life in freedom. Without fear. Without prejudice. Without violence. But with love. I am homosexual and I no longer want to hide.”