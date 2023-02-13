Liverpool rival Chelsea for transfer of star with €110m release clause

Liverpool are reportedly interested in RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol as they face competition from Chelsea to sign him.

The Croatian’s stock rose considerably during the Qatar World Cup, where he was labelled the competition’s best central defender as Croatia reached the tournament’s semi-finals, being knocked out by eventual champions Argentina.

That’s not to say Gvardiol was an unknown entity before he took to Qatar, with the 21-year old catching the eyes of the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea with his colossal performances for Leipzig since joining from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021.

The Guardian reported back in August that Chelsea were in advanced negotiations to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge, but the deal never materialised as he went on to sign a new five-year contract in Germany.

Now, Football Transfers reveal that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds are one of the latest candidates to throw their name into the hat for Gvardiol, who has a release clause worth €110m.

But with them interested in Jude Bellingham and Matheus Nunes’ services in the summer, they may not have the funds to bring the Croat to Anfield while Chelsea’s interest will also be playing on their mind.

Gvardiol’s performances get better with every game he plays, so whoever pushes for him in the upcoming windows will have to break the bank to lure him to their club.