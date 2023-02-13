Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Liverpool future

Jurgen Klopp is determined to turn Liverpool’s fortunes around.

The German, one of the club’s most successful ever managers, is enduring arguably his toughest spells since taking charge of the Merseyside giants.

Struggling to compete with the Premier League’s top four, which includes arch-rivals Manchester United, Liverpool have so far appeared a shadow of their former selves.

With an ageing and tired-looking midfield, the Reds, who failed to sign a suitable playmaker in January, must navigate the remainder of the season with limited options, and with a Last 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid on the horizon, things aren’t getting any easier for Klopp.

Consequently, following a disastrous run of form that sees them sit 10th in the league table, Klopp’s future has come into question.

Speaking about the former Borussia Dortmund manager’s future recently, former Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who wrote exclusively in his CaughtOffside column, said: “The reality is, if FSG sack Klopp, there is no one else out there better equipped to do a better job, so anyone calling for him to go should be careful what they wish for because I’m certain that if he suddenly became available, you’d have Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and even Chelsea all lining up.

“Having said that, assuming the owners stick with him for the remainder of the season, if I’m Klopp, I’m demanding significant reinvestment in the summer, and if it doesn’t come, I’m gone.”

What has Klopp said about Liverpool?

Now, the latest in the saga comes from the man himself. Opening up on his desire to guide Liverpool back to their best, Klopp has held his hands up and admitted he is responsible for the club’s recent failings but remains adamant he will not walk away.

“I will not and I cannot go,” Klopp told reporters ahead of Monday’s Merseyside derby against Everton, as quoted by The Athletic.

“I’m responsible. (I have) too much responsibility. And I want it. I want to sort it.

“I said, ‘So, this is a difficult time,’ but it is a bit like, I don’t enjoy it, but if you could show in this difficult time that even then, especially then, that this club is so special, because we believe in everything… If people believe in me, yeah, then we have to go through this together because when we come out we will have great times again.

“Maybe the difficult times are now a bit too long already — for me as well, I knew this was a difficult season.

“I’m here, I’m 100 per cent committed. If we win, I feel like I was part of it. If we lose, I feel 100 per cent responsible. It was always in my life like this. And we will do absolutely everything to get through this and prepare for a very positive future again.”