Leeds decided not to select Alfred Schreuder as their new manager, therefore they will now speak with interim manager Michael Skubala and Paco Gallardo.

The Whites are trying to find someone to take Jesse Marsch’s place, but so far their efforts have been unsuccessful.

Schreuder’s exclusion means Leeds has been unsuccessful on more than one occasion. Marcelo Gallardo and others have disqualified themselves, while efforts to contact Andoni Iraola and Arne Slot have been unsuccessful as well.

The Yorkshire Post reports that Leeds is preparing to speak with Skubala and Gallardo, with the match against Everton anticipated to be the primary subject of discussion.

Skubala has so far overseen two matches, both of which involved Manchester United. Before losing 2-0 at Elland Road yesterday, Leeds secured a point from Old Trafford.