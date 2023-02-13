Leeds star was not happy with one decision Skubala made against Man UTD

Leeds United’s Luke Ayling was left confused by caretaker manager Michael Skubala’s substitution of Patrick Bamford during their 2-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Leeds pushed Manchester United all the way up until the 80th minute yesterday, when the Red Devils finally broke the deadlock through Marcus Rashford, before Ajejandro Garnacho doubled the lead five minutes later.

The 2-0 defeat leaves the team just one point above the relegation zone with Everton, Southampton and Chelsea their next three league opponents.

Just before the hour mark against United, Skubala made the decision to bring off the impressive Bamford for new signing Georginio Rutter, which ruined a lot of the home team’s momentum as Erik ten Hag’s side took control.

According to The Athletic, Leeds skipper Luke Ayling was left ‘perplexed’ by the substitution of Bamford.

You can perhaps give Skubala the benefit of the doubt for making the change if he wanted some fresh legs on the field, but with Bamford leading the line very well for the hour he was on the pitch, it probably wasn’t the best switch to make in the greater context of the match.

Leeds remain on the lookout for a new permanent manager, with Sky Sports reporting that Ajax’s Alfred Schreuder is the latest man to be targeted by the Yorkshire side.