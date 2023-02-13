According to iNews, Leeds United set to give the new manager only a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Alfred Schreuder has been lately mentioned as frontrunner to join Leeds United after the dismissal of Jesse Marsch last week and the Yorkshire club are determined not to tie the new manager with a long-term contract.

Schreuder was in attendance last night at Elland Road but the club still isn’t sure if he is right manager to take over after Jesse Marsch.

The Yorkshire club are winless since November and find themselves in relegation battle after poor run of form since the restart.