Liverpool’s slick new 2023/24 home kit leaked online

Leaks have revealed Liverpool’s potential home kit for the 2023/24 season, despite the current season only just passing the halfway point.

If the leaks are to be believed, it looks as though the kit will be a throwback to the club’s first FA Cup victory in 1965 with a white collar accommodating the traditional red kit, according to This Is Anfield.

The kit leak is one of the latest reveals with Liverpool’s Nike sponsorship and the kit’s debut is set to coincide with the opening of a new Anfield, with the historic ground set to be redeveloped over the summer in time for the new season.

Avid kit enthusiast KB2x also shared via his Twitter some of the more casual and training gear that is expected to hit stores next season.

The home shorts have also been leaked, as they follow the same pattern as the shirt.

This Is Anfield also report that the third kit will be ‘space purple’, similar to that of their home goalie kit for this season.

The official home kit reveal is set to be around May time, with the away and third kits announced later in the summer.