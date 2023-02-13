Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano clears up reports on Liverpool duo changing agents

Fabrizio Romano has written exclusively for CaughtOffside about the situation regarding Liverpool stars Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott supposedly changing agents.

It seems it’s not necessarily the most accurate representation of what’s happened, with Romano clarifying that what’s happened is that the agent of Van Dijk and Elliott has joined the Roof agency.

Liverpool fans seemingly don’t have anything to worry about in terms of Van Dijk and Elliott and their long-term futures at Anfield.

Discussing the situation, Romano said: “There was a story recently that got a bit of attention, as the agent of Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott joined the Roof agency, but that’s all that happened, it was not a change in representation for the players, as such.

“There’s nothing changing about their future, they are both key parts of Liverpool plans.”

Liverpool fans might be interested to know, however, that Romano has also suggested the Merseyside giants will be in the market for a new centre-back this summer, as well as midfielders like Jude Bellingham.

In the longer term, this might point towards some doubts over Van Dijk’s role in Jurgen Klopp’s squad, with the Netherlands international perhaps no longer able to put in the kind of performances he used to on a weekly basis.