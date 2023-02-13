Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has less than 18 months left on his current contract with the London club and the renewal talks have now stalled.

According to a report from Football Insider, the two parties are yet to reach an agreement regarding a renewal and Liverpool are hoping to take advantage of his situation and bring the 24-year-old to Anfield at the end of the season.

Mount has been an important player for Chelsea since breaking into the first-team scene and his departure would be a major blow for Chelsea. On the other hand, Liverpool are in desperate need of midfield reinforcements and the England international would be a superb acquisition for them.

The 24-year-old will add creativity and goals from the middle of the park and Jurgen Klopp could certainly use someone like him.

Players like Alex Oxlade Chamberlain and Naby Keita are set to leave the club on a free transfer when their contract expires and Liverpool will need to bring in more than just one central midfielder at the end of the season.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount would also be a wise addition. The England international is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Mount is prepared to leave his boyhood club and join a Premier League rival at the end of the season.

There is still ample time for Chelsea and Mount to come to an agreement regarding a contract renewal and the fans will certainly hope that an extension is signed in the coming months.