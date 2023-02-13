“Keep an eye” on these potential Liverpool signings alongside Jude Bellingham, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool fans have been advised to ‘keep an eye’ on another signing in midfield and possible additions at centre-back alongside the priority transfer target of Jude Bellingham this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the latest edition of his Daily Briefing exclusively for CaughtOffside, with the reporter explaining that Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham remains the Reds’ top priority, but that Jurgen Klopp could be given the backing to bring in other significant signings as well.

It seems Romano expects Liverpool will look to bring in more than just Bellingham in midfield due to the situations of Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner, whose futures look uncertain as they head towards being free agents at the end of this season.

“For sure Liverpool want to support Klopp in the summer with the new signings,” Romano said.

“Bellingham is the top priority but there’s a chance they can go for one more midfielder because of Keita, Milner and Chamberlain contract situation.

“I’d keep an eye also on the centre-backs situation.”

Bellingham is an exciting young talent but he can’t transform Liverpool’s struggling midfield all on his own, so fans will be glad to see that there’s likely to be another new name coming in in that department as well.

A new centre-back is also an interesting choice and perhaps points towards LFC finally acknowledging that Virgil van Dijk may now be past his best, with a long-term successor needed.