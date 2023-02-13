Liverpool vs Everton team news: Midfield duo return for the Reds

Liverpool and Everton go head-to-head in the Merseyside derby on Monday night with both sides in need of a win over their rivals following poor recent results.

The Reds are currently experiencing a terrible campaign and sit tenth in the Premier League standings. Jurgen Klopp’s side have not won any of their last four games in the league and European football for next season looks further away with each passing match.

A win over their city rivals could give Liverpool a boost and they certainly need it after getting hammered 3-0 by Wolves last time out. Klopp has made two changes from the defeat at Molineux with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho coming into his side for the derby.

As for Everton, the Blue side of Liverpool are also experiencing a miserable season and are currently in the Premier League’s relegation zone.

A run of eight games without a win in the league saw former coach Frank Lampard get the sack by the Toffees last month and his successor Sean Dyche got off to a flying start last weekend, beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park.

Everton will be looking to carry that momentum into tonight’s clash at Anfield and the former Burnley boss has made just one change to his team with Dominic Calvert-Lewin unable to make the squad and is replaced by Ellis Simms.

A win over Liverpool would see the Blues move out of the relegation zone and that would be a bonus should they beat their city rivals at Anfield.