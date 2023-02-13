Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has yet to make a decision on the future of Kalvin Phillips amid transfer rumours linking him with West Ham.

The England international joined Man City from Leeds United in the summer, but has struggled to make the desired impact at the Etihad Stadium so far.

Guardiola has also publicly criticised Phillips for being overweight, so it would not be too surprising if there were some issues going on there that could lead the player to move on at the end of the season.

Still, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, Fabrizio Romano made it clear that City and Guardiola were yet to decide on Phillips, so we may have to wait a bit longer to see what happens with the 27-year-old.

For now, however, it seems West Ham have not made any decision on potentially signing Phillips either, with Romano stating that could come later, depending on what happens with Declan Rice.

“Man City haven’t made a decision on Kalvin Phillips yet,” Romano said.

“This is a crucial step to understand what’s going to happen next summer. Pep Guardiola’s opinion will be really important to decide on Phillips’ future.

“West Ham are not working on it at this stage; but we have to see how they will act if/when Declan Rice will leave.”