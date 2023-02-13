Video: Pundit warns Man City & Arsenal they have to take Man United seriously in the title race

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Manchester United have to be taken seriously in the Premier League title race.

The Red Devils look to be improving all the time under Erik ten Hag, having earned a hard-fought 2-0 win away to rivals Leeds United at the weekend.

Speaking in the video clip below, Campbell praised the job Ten Hag has done with Man Utd, and warned that Arsenal and City need to be aware of them close behind them in the table…

Marcus Rashford is in great form at the moment, and Campbell singled him out for praise as he tipped United as being in the mix for what would be their first title in ten years.

