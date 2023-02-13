Man United in ‘very advanced’ talks to renew star’s contract

Good news Manchester United fans…

The club, according to Fabrizio Romano, are in ‘very advanced’ talks with Alejandro Garnacho’s camp to renew the Argentine sensation’s contract.

Since being introduced into the Red Devils’ first team earlier this season, Garnacho, 18, has enjoyed an impressive breakthrough, and, as a result, is now set to be rewarded with a new contract.

Although he has started just three Premier League games so far this season, the talented teenager already has two goals and two assists to his name, including a fine strike against rivals Leeds United last weekend.

Clearly highly rated by manager Erik Ten Hag, and with just 18 months left on his current deal, it seems the club’s priority at the moment is getting Garnacho to commit to new terms, and judging by Romano’s report, it appears to be just a matter of time before the 18-year-old signs on the dotted line.

Manchester United have already sent the new contract proposal to Alejandro Garnacho and his representatives — talks are very advanced. ??? #MUFC Image rights and final contract length among points discussed, but Man Utd have always been confident to get it done soon. pic.twitter.com/GJswh10SqF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 13, 2023

United fans, who pride themselves on backing the next generation of youth players, will feel relieved that the club clearly recognises the potential of Garnacho. The young winger is one of the most promising attackers, not just in England, but throughout the whole of Europe, and playing alongside the likes of Marcus Rashford week-in-week-out will only boost his chances of developing even further.