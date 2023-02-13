‘Massive loss’ – Journalist claims West Ham are playing a very dangerous game with their player

Pete O’Rourke has suggested that West Ham could be playing a dangerous game if Declan Rice’s future isn’t sorted come the start of next season.

The Rice rumours over the past few seasons have rumbled on to this day, with the midfielder constantly being linked with a move away from the club.

Ever since he rejected the eight-year, 200,00 p/week contract offer from the Hammers back in April, his name has been mentioned as a target for many top European clubs.

Rice has less than 18 months left on his current contract at the London Stadium and O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that West Ham will suffer if they end up letting him go.

“t seems they’re no closer to agreeing on a new contract. It’s a dangerous game being played by West Ham because if this goes into the start of next season, he’ll have only 12 months left on his contract.

“I don’t think you’d be able to demand such a huge fee as a British transfer record for a player in the final year of his deal.

“If Rice didn’t move next summer and then decided to run down his contract it would be a massive loss for West Ham if he did leave on a free.”

Arsenal were keen on Rice in January but are likely to face competition from Chelsea, Manchester United and possibly some of Europe’s other top dogs for his signature. However, with Rice nowhere nearer to extending his Hammers contract, his club may have to accept that they won’t be able to demand as big a fee for their captain as they have been asking for in the past couple of windows.