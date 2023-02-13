Newcastle United are looking to bring in a quality midfielder at the end of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Newcastle have set aside significant money for a quality midfielder during the summer transfer window.

Eddie Howe has put together a formidable squad at Newcastle but the Magpies need to improve their midfield options in the coming months.

Bruno Guimaraes is the only player at the club capable of playing for an elite European club and Eddie Howe will need to bring in a quality partner for the Brazilian international.

According to Football Insider, Dan Ashworth is currently scanning the market for a quality defensive midfielder and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can bring in the right reinforcements at the end of the season. Newcastle are well placed to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season and they will need more depth and quality in their side in order to compete across all competitions next season.

Bringing in a quality partner for Guimaraes could prove to be a wise decision for the Premier League club and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.

Howe has been using Sean Longstaff as his preferred defensive midfielder this season but the Magpies need to bring in better players if they want to challenge for major trophies.

Newcastle have done quite well defensively this season, but they could certainly use more quality at the back.