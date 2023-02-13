Pep Guardiola reveals Manchester City players disobeyed orders during win over Aston Villa

Aston Villa FC Manchester City
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says that his players went against orders after they scored from the spot against Aston Villa yesterday.

The Cityzens beat Unai Emery’s Aston Villa 3-1, with all three strikes coming in the first half to send them three points behind leaders Arsenal.

Despite the victory, Guardiola had a few words to say about his players’ actions before their third goal was scored.

City were awarded a penalty on the stroke of halftime, with Rodri, Erling Haaland, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez all in conversation about who would take the spotkick.

Haaland is the side’s usual penalty taker, but Mahrez managed to emerge victorious with his efforts to take the ball, as he sent Emiliano Martinez the wrong way to score. This event seemed to anger Guardiola post-match, with the Spaniard insisting there is always a dedicated number one penalty taker, and it’s not Mahrez.

Haaland didn’t seem too upset not to take the penalty which Mahrez converted
I like when people want to take penalties but always there is one that is the main one and that is Erling.

I need to talk to them. Normally Erling is the first taker. Riyad is the second one. Erling was involved. I saw it from the touchline, we will see what they say tomorrow.

Guardiola will also be keen to find out the status of Haaland, who was brought off at the interval with a suspected thigh injury, putting him in doubt for Wednesday’s crucial league clash against Arsenal.

