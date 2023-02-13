PSG’s front three could look very different next season as two superstars on the way out

PSG boasts the best front three in world football, but things could look a little different next season.

In the summer of 2021, PSG added Lionel Messi to complete a star-studded front line, adding to the firepower they already had in Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

All three could be argued as the world’s best player this season, but the French club’s Qatari ownership wants one of them gone. According to Foot Mercato, PSG have made their choice regarding the future of Neymar and want him to leave at the end of the season.

? PSG have made their choice regarding the future of Neymar. The hierarchy in Doha want him to leave at the end of the season.

In addition to this, the same outlet reports that Lionel Messi is currently not in favour of extending his contract with PSG and could look to leave at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

A return to Barcelona is one of the options the World Cup winner has or even a move to the MLS.

This will come as bad news for Mbappe as well as if both leave, the Frenchman would certainly not be allowed to move to Real Madrid in the summer if that were his intention.

There is still a long way to go until the summer transfer window, but as of now, PSG’s forward line could look very different next season with two of the superstars looking like they are on the way out.