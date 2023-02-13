Manchester United given opportunity to move for €100m-rated attacker

Manchester United reportedly look to have been given the opportunity to pursue a transfer deal for AC Milan forward Rafael Leao.

The Portugal international has shone in his time in Serie A but it looks like his future is now uncertain after failing to agree a new contract with the Italian giants.

According to Todo Fichajes, this has led Milan to grow frustrated with the player, and it seems he’ll now be on the market for around €100million.

The report adds that this has Man Utd showing an interest, alongside other big names like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Leao has also been linked with Manchester City in the past by Calciomercato, so it could end up being a fierce battle for the 23-year-old this summer.

Many Milan fans will no doubt be disappointed by this development, but the Rossoneri should at least make very decent money from letting the player go.

This could give Milan the opportunity to strengthen several other areas of their squad and generally help the team bounce back after this slightly disappointing season.