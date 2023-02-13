Real Madrid ready to steal Premier League’s biggest stars this summer

Real Madrid are in the market for a striker this summer and are ready to launch a mission to capture some of the Premier League’s stars.

With Karim Benzema turning 36 this year, Real Madrid need to find the future for their striker role and are hoping that Man City get punished heavily by the Premier League for breaking financial regulations soon.

One outcome of that case is that City could get relegated, and should that happen, Erling Haaland will be pounced upon by the La Liga giants, reports Todofichajes. Los Blancos have been big admirers of the 22-year-old for some time now and sooner or later, the Norwegian is likely to end up at the Bernabeu.

Should it not happen this summer, Real Madrid also have an alternative in mind – who also plays his football in the Premier League.

Real Madrid want Man City’s Erling Haaland 
According to the report, Real Madrid’s option B is Tottenham’s Harry Kane, who has been in sensational form this season.

The Spurs striker is yet to renew his contract with the London club with his current deal expiring in 2024. It is well-known that the England international is yet to win a trophy in his career and should Real Madrid come knocking it might be hard for the 29-year-old to say no.

One good thing for Tottenham is that Kane will likely want to stay in England in order to try and become the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorer, as the striker is set to make a decision on his future this summer.

