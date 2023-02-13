Fabrizio Romano has offered exclusive insight into the recent transfer rumours linking Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves with the likes of Newcastle United and Barcelona.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in ‘the Daily Briefing’, Romano explained that, despite reports at the time, it was never particularly close for Newcastle in terms of signing Neves in January.

Meanwhile, Romano adds that Barcelona have discussed the Portugal international as one option, but that they also have Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi on their radar for the summer.

It remains to be seen, therefore, if Neves will definitely be a priority for Barca, who may favour a top young talent in Zubimendi who is already proven in La Liga.

Neves will surely have plenty of other suitors too, but Newcastle could be a good move for the 25-year-old as he looks to further his career, with the Magpies definitely looking like a team on the up under Eddie Howe.

“Rumours on Newcastle and Ruben Neves were around also in January but it was never close in the winter transfer window,” Romano said.

“He’s been discussed with Barcelona but they have different priorities for the summer including Martin Zubimendi, so let’s see how they will decide to proceed.”