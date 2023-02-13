Tim Sherwood slams Tottenham’s Pedro Porro after heavy debut loss

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood has given heavy criticism to the club’s new signing Pedro Porro after a nightmare debut on Saturday.

The 23-year old was given his first start for the club by Antonio Conte on Saturday against Leicester and it all seemed to be going swimmingly after 14 minutes when Rodrigo Bentancur gave Spurs the lead.

However, it all fell apart from there, with James Maddison and Nampaluys Mendy scoring within two minutes of each other to turn the game on its head just nine minutes later.

Kelechi Iheanacho added a third just before the break and after a lacklustre second half, Harvey Barnes scored a fourth for the Foxes nine minutes from time.

Porro lasted 75 minutes before being substituted for Emerson Royal and Sherwood was seething at the Spaniard during Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday programme.

“I don’t want to keep picking on the kid but he needs to be relieved of his duties at the moment. I’m giving him the benefit of the doubt because it’s his debut but Pedro Porro is so bad it’s unbelievable.

“His positioning is disgusting, Barnes and Maddison are destroying him down the left-hand side. He’s just run inside him, he hasn’t even seen him, he gets the ball played in and lets him run inside him.”

Sherwood went on to criticise Spurs’ recent recruitment, with Porro “the latest name” to add to the arrivals.

“Daniel Levy said this week they’ve spent a lot of money, yes they have, but their recruitment has been very, very poor and this is the latest addition.

“Let’s not make any conclusions yet, but what I’m looking at is a player who doesn’t want to defend, Conte has complained about the defending and this player is struggling to defend.”

This is perhaps premature criticism from Sherwood, and you would hope that Porro’s performances can improve going forward, as he and his teammates need to erase that performance from their minds and turn their focus to tomorrow when they face AC Milan in the Champions League Last 16.