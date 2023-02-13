According to reports, Chelsea’s owner Todd Boehly has held private negotiations with Manchester United and Newcastle.

According to The Athletic, Boehly has had private discussions with United CEO Richard Arnold and Amanda Staveley of Newcastle.

It has been rumored that the trio spoke about Manchester City’s upcoming legal battle with the Premier League on charges of cheating before meeting the shareholders of all other Premier League clubs.

City has been charged by the Premier League with violating financial regulations on 115 occasions during a 14-year period.