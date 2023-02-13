Tottenham defender target signs new Bayern Leverkusen deal

Tottenham Hotspur target Piero Hincapie has signed a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen which keeps him at the club until 2027.

The Lilywhites were linked with the Ecuadorian international in January and are likely to go back in for him in the summer, but their task of convincing him to join the club has just got that extra bit harder.

According to 90Min Football, the central defender was interested in moving to London in January but the two parties could not reach an agreement.

Leverkusen have now announced that the 21-year old has committed his future to the club until 2027, meaning Spurs are now going to have to stump up a hefty fee to sign the player.

Antonio Conte is keen on Hincapie due to his left-footed nature and his ability to play fullback, with Italian boss intent on move to a back three.

Tottenham may turn their attention to other targets with Leverkusen likely to demand a high fee for their star defender, but with player prices rising over each coming window and left-footed centre-backs a rare breed in today’s game, the Premier League side may find it tricky to bring the right man to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.