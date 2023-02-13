Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

According to a report from Spanish publication AS, Tottenham are keen on signing the 31-year-old Morocco international goalkeeper in January. Apparently, the Premier League club asked about the 31-year-old’s availability and price last month. However, Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli and club director Monchi blocked any potential exit.

Apparently, Tottenham could return for the 31-year-old at the end of the season especially if Sevilla fails to secure a spot in the European competitions.

The experienced goalkeeper has a €50 million release clause in his contract and Sevilla are likely to demand a premium for him.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay over the odds to sign the experienced goalkeeper during the summer transfer window. They need to sign a top-class keeper as a replacement for club legend Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman is not the player he used to be and he has clearly regressed significantly over the last few months.

The 36-year-old can no longer be the first-choice keeper at Tottenham and Antonio Conte will have to bring in a quality replacement in the coming months.

Bounou has been one of the best keepers in the Spanish league and he was exceptional for his country during the recently concluded World Cup. The Morocco international is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact at Tottenham.

He would certainly improve the London club if he joined them next season.