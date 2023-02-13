Tottenham midfielder ruled out for season with cruciate injury

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham’s season appears to have gone from bad to worse after midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after picking up a serious injury against Leicester City last weekend.

Although the Lilywhites have had little to shout about this season, Bentancur, 25, has been a rare positive. The Uruguay international’s performances have been impressive with the midfielder scoring five goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

However, in action on the weekend against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, Bentancur, who injured his knee late in the game’s second half, was forced to withdraw after 65 minutes.

Consequently, after going down in pain, the club’s biggest fear has now been confirmed, because according to the Guardian, the 25-year-old’s latest injury will keep him out for the rest of the season.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Bellingham Liverpool, Man City transfer decision, Neves Barcelona & more – Fabrizio Romano

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Bellingham Liverpool, Man City transfer decision, Neves Barcelona & more – Fabrizio Romano
Manchester United face competition for £20million wonderkid transfer
Chelsea look to Arsenal strategy as they make decision on Graham Potter

Antonio Conte’s midfield problems just keep coming. Yves Bissouma, 26, is also ruled out after the club confirmed the former Brighton midfielder underwent surgery last week following an injury to his lower leg. The Mali international’s expected return has not been confirmed.

Tottenham’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday and will be an away Last 16 Champions League tie against AC Milan before they host cross-town rivals West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.

More Stories Rodrigo Bentancur

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.