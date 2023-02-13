Tottenham midfielder ruled out for season with cruciate injury

Tottenham’s season appears to have gone from bad to worse after midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign after picking up a serious injury against Leicester City last weekend.

Although the Lilywhites have had little to shout about this season, Bentancur, 25, has been a rare positive. The Uruguay international’s performances have been impressive with the midfielder scoring five goals in 18 Premier League appearances.

However, in action on the weekend against Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes, Bentancur, who injured his knee late in the game’s second half, was forced to withdraw after 65 minutes.

Consequently, after going down in pain, the club’s biggest fear has now been confirmed, because according to the Guardian, the 25-year-old’s latest injury will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Antonio Conte’s midfield problems just keep coming. Yves Bissouma, 26, is also ruled out after the club confirmed the former Brighton midfielder underwent surgery last week following an injury to his lower leg. The Mali international’s expected return has not been confirmed.

Tottenham’s next game is scheduled for Tuesday and will be an away Last 16 Champions League tie against AC Milan before they host cross-town rivals West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday.