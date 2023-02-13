Exclusive: Bellingham Liverpool, Man City transfer decision, Neves Barcelona & more – Fabrizio Romano

Good morning guys and welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – if you like this post, click here for a 90-day free trial and get this ad-free and straight to your inbox five mornings a week!

Memphis Depay on his decision to join Atletico Madrid: “I’m very happy. I came to this beautiful club to score goals. I’m just waiting for more opportunities to score more to be important for the team.”

Ruben Neves has been discussed with Barcelona but they have different priorities for the summer including Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, so let’s see how they will decide to proceed.

Barcelona are working on new contracts for Sergi Roberto and Alejandro Balde, but Ousmane Dembele could be one to watch in the next months. Yes, he extended his contract in the summer, but only until 2024. He’s now in fantastic form for Barca, Xavi is happy with him, so now there will be conversations about another new deal.

Bayer Leverkusen

Piero Hincapie has just signed new long term contract with Bayer Leverkusen — deal will be valid until June 2027. A highly rated young centre-back, Hincapie has been on the list of many big clubs — Ecuador keep producing talents such as Moises Caicedo, young gem Kendry Paez, Hincapie & more.

Chelsea

Malo Gusto: “I’m happy to join Chelsea, it was almost last minute — was a good proposal, with a good project behind it. We spoke for months. Chelsea are very big club. I know what to expect, and I sign to play and impose myself there.”

Graham Potter: “Long-term doesn’t exist in this job. You have to acknowledge there’s a long term but there’s a short term and medium term that’s challenging for us in terms of results. We all want to win, all of us and the supporters.”

Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring Brentford goalkeeper David Raya ahead of the summer (Football London)

Eintracht Frankfurt

Daichi Kamada’s contract expires in June, this is why there are many clubs linked and interested. Nothing is advanced or decided yet, there are clubs in England, Italy and Germany keeping an eye on him. But the feeling is the decision will be made later this year.

Fulham

Kevin Mbabu leaves Fulham, done deal. Agreement completed and now set to be signed with Swiss side Geneve Servette on loan until June. Understand medical tests will take place today — Mbabu is already in Geneva and documents are 100% ready.

Inter Milan

I’m aware of some reports linking Andre Onana with Premier League clubs, but my understanding is that there’s nothing between English clubs and Onana at this stage. The expectation is for him to stay at Inter, he’s really happy in Milano and there are no negotiations at all.

Liverpool

There was a story recently that got a bit of attention, as the agent of Virgil van Dijk and Harvey Elliott joined the Roof agency, but that’s all that happened, it was not a change in representation for the players, as such. There’s nothing changing about their future, they are both key parts of Liverpool plans.

For sure Liverpool want to support Klopp in the summer with the new signings. Jude Bellingham is the top priority but there’s a chance they can go for one more midfielder because of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain contract situation. I’d keep an eye also on the centre-backs situation.

Jurgen Klopp: “I’m not happy with our situation, but how you deal with the situation and behave in the situation decides how the time will be after it. I am responsible for all this. If you want to criticise, criticise me. Don’t go for the wrong people.”

Cody Gakpo: “I spoke to Van Nistelrooy a lot about Manchester United in the summer when the transfer looked like it may be coming. But in the winter, not really. It was Ruud’s wish that I went to a big club – and I think I have achieved that with Liverpool. When I heard about interest from Liverpool in December, I did not think about anything else. There was also Chelsea interest maybe but I already had my mind made up.”