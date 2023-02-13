Video: Cody Gakpo scores his first goal for Liverpool vs Everton

Cody Gakpo has finally scored his first goal for Liverpool and what a match to do it in for the Reds’ new forward.

Jurgen Klopp’s side now leads city rivals Everton 2-0 after Mohamed Salah gave the home side the lead in the first half.

The second came just four minutes into the second half as Liverpool went on another counter-attack. A lovely low cross from Trent Alexander-Arnold found Gakpo at the back post and the Dutch international made no mistake in slotting the ball home to score his first goal in a Red shirt.

Cody Gakpo slots home his FIRST Liverpool goal! ? pic.twitter.com/PeDgGWDXTh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 13, 2023