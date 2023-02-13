Video: Fan footage shows De Gea’s passionate celebration in front Leeds United fans after Garnacho’s goal

David De Gea didn’t hold back from his celebrations after Manchester United scored the second against Leeds United.

It took a late Marcus Rashford header to break the deadlock against Leeds in the 80th minute.

And 5 minutes later, United soon doubled their lead after a brilliant finish from Garnacho.

And the footage shows a passionate De Gea celebrating the goal by running in to his own box, and repeatedly fist pumping directly in front of Leeds fans.

