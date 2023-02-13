Video: Merseyside derby got heated after Pickford and Robertson incident

Liverpool are back to winning ways after beating Everton 2-0 in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday night but the game did not pass by without incident.  

The Reds were winless in four league matches heading into tonight’s match but goals from Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo helped Jurgen Klopp’s side to all three points.

As the game came towards its conclusion, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson kicked the ball away as Everton tried to restart the game in order to pull a goal back. That didn’t please Jordan Pickford and the incident led to a small bust-up, which can be seen below.

