Wayne Rooney surprisingly interested in available Premier League job

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is reportedly interested in becoming the manager of Premier League strugglers Southampton after the job became available at the weekend.

Nathan Jones was relieved of his duties on Sunday by the Saints following the club’s 2-1 defeat at Molineux and that left the Premier League strugglers stuck to the bottom of the table.

Southampton have just 15 points after 22 games and have won just four games all season. With the Saints four points away from safety, the club believes there is still time to stay up and their next appointment for the manager’s role is crucial.

According to talkSPORT, Rooney, who is currently in charge of MLS side DC United, would love the chance to return to English football with Southampton; with Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard’s names also put forward by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Appointing any of these coaches would be a poor decision by Southampton, especially after taking a risk with Jones. The three coaches lack experience at the highest level, with two of them being sacked by Premier League clubs this season.

The Saints should search for a more experienced coach to get them to safety and in the summer, can evaluate the position in greater detail.