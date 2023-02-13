West Ham United are reportedly in advanced talks over a new contract for young full-back Ben Johnson.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers are now edging closer to an agreement with Johnson that could see him commit his future to the club for the long term.

This follows previous reports that talks with Johnson had been postponed after struggles in reaching an agreement, but it now appears that things are back on track.

West Ham fans will be relieved by this news, as Johnson looks a top prospect and is known to be highly regarded by David Moyes.

WHUFC have a proud record of promoting and developing young players, and Johnson looks like the latest name to watch out for at the London Stadium in years to come.