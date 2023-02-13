What Virgil van Dijk told Cody Gakpo before scoring first goal for Liverpool against Everton

Liverpool were 2-0 winners over city rivals Everton on Monday night at Anfield and the clash saw new signing Cody Gakpo score his first goal for the Reds.

The Dutchman emulated his countryman and teammate, Virgil van Dijk, who scored his first goal against Everton in an FA Cup match back in 2018.

Ahead of the Merseyside derby, the 23-year-old expressed his hope of scoring against Toffees and revealed bits of a conversation he had with Van Dijk in the build-up to the game.

Gakpo said: “The guys who say it doesn’t affect them when they don’t score are lying.

“I am an attacking player so, of course, I like to score goals or give assists – and I also like to win. I am just trying to improve my game and fit how I play into how the team plays. If I can do that, the rest will follow.

“Virgil has told me about the derby and said it’s going to be a big fight. He also told me he scored his first goal against Everton – and now I hope for exactly the same.”

Gakpo will be delighted that his pre-game thoughts played out at Anfield and the Dutch star will hope there are many more goals to come.