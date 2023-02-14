Vitor Roque is one of Brazil’s most highly-rated youngsters, and according to recent reports, the striker is destined for a big move to Europe.

That’s according to a recent report from AS, who claim Premier League leaders Arsenal and La Liga giants Barcelona ‘will do anything’ to sign the 17-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, given the size of the two clubs wanting Roque, it has been noted that current club Athletico-PR acknowledges they’ll be unable to keep hold of their talented teenager, and that will obviously give Mikel Arteta and Xavi a huge boost.

Featuring recently in this year’s 2023 South American under-20 Championship, Roque, along with compatriot and Chelsea’s Andrey Santos, finished the tournament as the top goalscorer (6).

Even though incredible achievements such as those will pump the youngster’s value up, given the wealth Arsenal and Barcelona have, prizing Roque away from South America shouldn’t be too difficult. The biggest decision will be made by the player, who will soon need to decide which league he wants to continue his development in.

Since joining Athletico-PR from Cruzeiro 18 months ago, Roque, who has four years left on his contract, has gone on to feature in 36 games, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals along the way.