“Arsenal are in pole position” to beat Barcelona to midfielder transfer, says journalist

Arsenal are reportedly leading the race for the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi, despite him also being tracked by Barcelona.

This is according to journalist Eugenio Mateo Serrano, speaking to Calciomercato about some potential deals to look out for in the summer.

Zubimendi has shone in La Liga and Serrano seems to think Barca could be in the market for someone like that to replace Sergio Busquets, though he currently feels Arsenal look to be in pole position to land the 24-year-old.

When asked about Barcelona and possible ins and outs in midfield, Serrano said: “I do not think so. Xavi needs another player instead of Busquets.

“The number one pick is Martín Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad. But it’s also difficult because Zubimendi wants to play in the Premier League, and for me Arsenal are in pole position.”

Arsenal brought in Jorginho in January but could still do with a more long-term signing in that position, and Zubimendi looks like he’d fit the bill for Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column recently, Ben Jacobs also speculated about Zubimendi’s future, stating that he could be a realistic target on the market this summer, but that Manchester United and Tottenham could also be clubs to watch in the race for the Spain international’s signature.