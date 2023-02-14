Arsene Wenger sends Mohamed Salah message after ‘important night’ for Liverpool

Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger reckons Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah is back in top form after scoring last night.

The Egyptian netted the opening goal in the Merseyside derby in a crucial, must-win clash for Liverpool.

January signing Cody Gakpo then doubled their lead shortly after the halftime interval, with the Blues offering nothing in return.

It was Salah’s first goal since Boxing Day and ended an unfamiliar, quiet spell for the forward. Last season, he finished joint first in the Golden Boot race having found the back of the net 23 times in the Premier League.

This season, he has only netted eight goals so far.

Wenger on Salah

However, Wenger believes now supporters will see a resurgence of form for Salah.

He said on beIN Sports: “Tonight, again we saw that Salah wins the challenges, changes pace, is present in the build-up of the game. After the World Cup, he looked like he had played in the World Cup because he couldn’t find his acceleration.

“Tonight was the first time I’ve seen him again as we know him – a world-class player, deadly in finishing. He still missed two or three chances, but he scored the opener. That will give him confidence. We’ll see now how he continues. Overall, it was an important night for Salah.”