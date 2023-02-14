Two Champions League Round of 16 games took place tonight, with only two goals scored across the competition. They were the first of two two-legged ties.

Paris Saint-Germain 0-1 Bayern Munich

The scoreline was a replica of the 2020/2021 Champions League final, in which the Germans lifted the lucrative trophy after Kingsley Coman’s goal was enough to see out the match.

This evening was a similar story; PSG offered almost nothing in attack, despite being on home turf with the roaring Parisian crowd behind them until star man Kylian Mbappe entered the game late in the second half.

Like always, the attacker lit up the pitch and found the back of the net twice – with both goals being chalked off. Benjamin Pavard was sent off in injury-time after receiving his second yellow card.

Christophe Galtier and his side will travel to the Allianz Arena on March 8 for the second leg.

AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs’ woes continue after suffering a 4-1 thrashing to Leicester City in last weekend’s Premier League meeting.

Tonight, their dismal defending cost them an early (seventh-minute) goal at the San Siro and they were unable to provide any response throughout the rest of the 90 minutes.

The second leg will be on March 8 in North London.