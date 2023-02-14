Chelsea attacker missing from training ahead of UCL clash against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea look set to be without Raheem Sterling for Wednesday night’s Champions League knockout game against Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London’s Scott Trotter, who claims the English winger, along with David Fofana, was not present during the Blues’ latest training session.

Although Fofana was not included in the Blues’ European squad, Sterling’s absence will prompt questions regarding the attacker’s fitness status.

No Raheem Sterling or David Datro Fofana in #cfc training this morning. The latter obviously not in UCL squad. Kova, Zakaria, W. Fofana, Koulibaly all train — scott trotter (@scott_trotter) February 14, 2023

The Blues are preparing to take on Borussia Dortmund in what is a huge knockout tie.

The tie’s first leg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and with the Londoners struggling domestically, all emphasis will be on going on a deep run in Europe’s most prestigious competition, so suggestions that one of their most expensive wingers may be unavailable is not ideal news for manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea’s away tie against Dortmund is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.