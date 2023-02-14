Chelsea attacker missing from training ahead of UCL clash against Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea look set to be without Raheem Sterling for Wednesday night’s Champions League knockout game against Borussia Dortmund.

That’s according to a recent report from Football London’s Scott Trotter, who claims the English winger, along with David Fofana, was not present during the Blues’ latest training session.

Although Fofana was not included in the Blues’ European squad, Sterling’s absence will prompt questions regarding the attacker’s fitness status.

The Blues are preparing to take on Borussia Dortmund in what is a huge knockout tie.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano addresses Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s links with Serie A trio

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal given boost in race to sign Brazilian wonderkid
“I’m a big fan” – Tottenham urged to solve their problems by signing Chelsea star
“Arsenal are in pole position” to beat Barcelona to midfielder transfer, says journalist

The tie’s first leg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park and with the Londoners struggling domestically, all emphasis will be on going on a deep run in Europe’s most prestigious competition, so suggestions that one of their most expensive wingers may be unavailable is not ideal news for manager Graham Potter.

Chelsea’s away tie against Dortmund is set to kick off at 8 p.m. (UK time) on Wednesday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

More Stories Raheem Sterling

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.