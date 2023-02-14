Exclusive: Chelsea willing to part ways with two midfielders

Following their huge spending, it will not be a surprise to see Chelsea offload several players in the summer.

The Blues, owned by American billionaire Todd Boehly, have virtually obliterated every other team when it comes to the two most recent transfer windows.

Not only did they smash the British transfer record last month after signing midfielder Enzo Fernandez from Benfica for a whopping £106m, but after bringing in another eight players, including £88.5m Mykhailo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk, the Londoners’ total winter spend reached well over £300m.

READ MORE: Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano addresses Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s links with Serie A trio

Consequently, with their squad bursting at the seams, as well as the obvious need to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, Chelsea are expected to sell a handful of first-team players before the end of the year, and according to British agent Haydn Dodge, there are at least two midfielders who are not viewed as good enough players.

“Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher aren’t really viewed as Chelsea-calibre midfielders,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“They both have decisions to make – hang around and see if they feature, or go in the summer.”

Although Loftus-Cheek has remained a fringe player for the majority of his Chelsea career, Gallagher, after being given a chance in the first team following an impressive loan spell with Crystal Palace, has done fairly well.

Perhaps not rated as highly as the likes of Fernandez, Gallagher is still widely regarded as one of England’s most capable central midfielders so fans will expect a host of interest in him come the time the summer window opens later this year.