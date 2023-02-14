Agent’s column: Rashford in advanced talks with Man United, Spurs want EPL midfielder, Mount’s Chelsea future, and more…

In his fourth exclusive column for Caughtoffside, British agent Haydn Dodge discusses Marcus Rashford and Mason Mount’s contract situations at Man United and Chelsea respectively, Tottenham’s summer targets and Harry Kane’s future, plus much more…

Spurs working out summer priorities but new number one inevitable…

There’s some debate within the club about what positions should be their priority. Some believe they need two centre-backs and others are pushing for a top central midfielder, obviously, their need for a new midfielder has been highlighted recently by Rodrigo Bentancur’s injury, which looks like it’s going to keep him out for eight or nine months.

A lot will depend on whether or not Antonio Conte stays but the Italian market probably has the most attractive targets. They really liked Nicolo Zaniolo before he moved to Galatasaray and Milan Skriniar is another one they’re keen on, but obviously, Paris Saint-Germain want him too, so he’ll be a tough target to land.

When it comes to a midfielder, they’ve been tracking Leicester’s James Maddison for a long time. They see him as the type of player capable of taking them to the next level but I guess it hinges on whether or not they want to play three or four at the back.

In defence, a change of goalkeeper is inevitable. Hugo Lloris is 36 years old and with inconsistencies and injuries creeping into his game, Spurs have already started looking for a new number one. I know Sevilla’s Yassine Bounou is right at the top of their list so I expect them to try and do something there in the summer. I’d also expect Jan Oblak to come into the picture considering Spurs’ strong relationship with Atletico Madrid.

Harry Kane facing career-defining summer…

When it comes to possible outgoings, obviously there is a lot of speculation surrounding striker Harry Kane but one thing is for sure, if wants to leave the Lilywhites, he has to go this summer.

He’s actually giving off all the right signals when it comes to the prospect of staying, but I think that’s because his agent, who is his brother, isn’t strong enough to go head-to-head with Daniel Levy, so Kane has taken control of the situation a bit himself.

It’s becoming a strange situation because I’m not convinced any club will want to pay more than £60m or £70m for him now. He’ll be 30 years old in the summer and clubs will be worried about the problems he’s had with his ankle. As time goes against him, his injury problems could become more apparent so it’ll be a risk for any club to splash the cash on him.

Marcus Rashford’s form could change Man United’s mind…

On Kane, I know Man United have been heavily linked with signing him for several seasons now but with Marcus Rashford showing the world exactly what he’s capable of, I think Erik Ten Hag’s plans may have changed slightly.

I think he will go for a younger, more upcoming striker in the summer instead of Kane. Ten Hag won’t want to bring a new player to the detriment of his most in-form attacker, which is why the club are already in advanced talks to renew his contract.

I’m hearing positive things – it looks like he’ll end up signing the extension so I expect Rashford’s role at the club to become even bigger from this point.

Mason Mount would fit Liverpool’s system perfectly…

Some of Chelsea’s British players look like they’ll be the ones who are forced out.

Mason Mount’s contract talks have stalled and Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher aren’t really viewed as Chelsea-calibre midfielders so they’ll have decisions to make – hang around and see if they feature, or go in the summer.

Mount is an interesting one though – he’s been at Chelsea since he was a young lad but he’ll be looking at the Blues’ project and wondering if he’s going to be a guaranteed starter for the foreseeable future. His camp will be aware that he’s an England International too, and therefore be trying to maximise his next contract, so it’ll be interesting to see what the outcome is.

I know Liverpool quite like him and I personally believe he’d be perfect for Jurgen Klopp and his system. You’d also assume Mount would be a cheaper alternative option to Jude Bellingham, so they may well be keeping very close tabs on his situation to see how it develops.