Man United are in advanced talks with Marcus Rashford to extend his contract.

That’s according to British football agent Haydn Dodge, who claims the English forward is close to extending his stay at Old Trafford.

Rashford, 25, has been in scintillating form this campaign. Enjoying undoubtedly his best-ever season in a red shirt, the 25-year-old has already netted 21 goals and provided a further eight assists in just 34 matches, across all competitions.

Flourishing being the Red Devils’ main man following the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Rashford’s importance to manager Erik Ten Hag cannot be underestimated, and according to Dodge, the two camps are close to reaching an agreement that would see the striker sign a new long-term deal.

“I know Man United have been heavily linked with signing Harry Kane but with Marcus Rashford showing the world exactly what he’s capable of, I think Erik Ten Hag’s plans may have changed slightly,” Dodge said in an exclusive interview.

“I think he will go for a younger, more upcoming striker in the summer instead of Kane. Ten Hag won’t want to bring a new player to the detriment of his most in-form attacker, which is why the club are already in advanced talks to renew his contract.

“I’m hearing positive things – it looks like he’ll end up signing the extension so I expect Rashford’s role at the club to become even bigger from this point.”

As things currently stand, Rashford has just under 18 months left on his deal and failure to extend it would see Man United run the risk of losing him on a free transfer next summer – something the club, and their fans, will desperately want to avoid.

Since being promoted to the Red Devils’ senior first team back in 2016, the in-form number 10 has gone on to feature in 337 matches, scoring a total of 114 goals along the way.