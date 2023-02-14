Exclusive: Barcelona among 5-6 clubs chasing transfer of highly-rated 23-year-old

Barcelona are one of the five or six clubs eyeing up the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka.

The talented 23-year-old has shone in his time in the Bundesliga, and it would not be at all surprising if he earned himself a big move this summer, when he’s due to be out of contract with his current club.

Still, it seems any talk of a move to Barcelona already being agreed is a tad premature, according to Fabrizio Romano in today’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that the Catalan giants are just one of a number of clubs being kept informed on the France Under-21 international’s situation.

It’s not clear who the other clubs are, but one imagines there’ll be a whole host of top European sides who’d be keen to swoop for Ndicka this summer.

Barca could be another good fit for Ndicka, but it remains to be seen if they’ll definitely win the race for his signature.

“Despite what others may have claimed, I’m told nothing has been decided yet for Evan N’Dicka,” Romano said.

“Barcelona are among five or six top clubs informed on his situation but I have nothing confirmed on an agreement at this stage.

“As I’ve said previously, there’s a good chance he’ll move on a free transfer this summer, but where to has not yet been decided.”