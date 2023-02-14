Fabrizio Romano hints at Marcel Sabitzer Man United transfer situation once loan ends

Manchester United could have the opportunity to make Marcel Sabitzer’s loan from Bayern Munich into a permanent transfer in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking on his official YouTube page, as quoted on his Daily Briefing via CaughtOffside’s Substack, Romano made it clear that Sabitzer is not a particularly important player at Bayern, so there could be a permanent deal to be done for the Austria international at the end of his loan spell.

Sabitzer recently made the move to Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag needed a last-minute signing as cover for the injured Christian Eriksen, but it’s also an exciting acquisition that could be more than just a short-term stop-gap signing.

Discussing Sabitzer’s future once his loan with Man Utd comes to an end, Romano said: “If Manchester United decide to bring in Sabitzer permanently, they feel a deal can be done.

“He’s not an important player at Bayern, so United feel they could find an agreement there, even though it’s too early to say for sure now if they will make that decision.”

Sabitzer never quite settled at Bayern, and it could make sense for him to move to United if it means he gets to play more first-team football.

The 28-year-old was a top performer at former club RB Leipzig, so he could be a useful member of Ten Hag’s squad if the Dutch tactician can get him back to his best.