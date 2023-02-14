Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Leeds have 2-3 manager candidates + provides update on Steven Gerrard

Leeds United have two or three managerial candidates in mind, but former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is no longer one of them, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside in ‘the Daily Briefing‘, Romano provided an update on Leeds’ manager search, with the Yorkshire outfit currently not too keen to release the names of those in the running for the vacancy at Elland Road.

Leeds have had a disappointing season, so recently decided to part ways with Jesse Marsch, but it’s not yet clear who will be coming in to replace the American tactician.

Romano would not comment on whether or not Steven Gerrard was in the frame, but discussed how the former Liverpool and England midfielder never really entered into particularly advanced talks over the Poland national team job.

It seems Gerrard was an option for them, but his preference is to take over at another club after recently losing his job at Aston Villa.

Romano said: “Leeds have two or three managerial candidates still being considered after they decided to make the Alfred Schreuder talks collapse.

“They want to keep it secret as conversations now enter into key stages.

“I can’t comment on Leeds links with Steven Gerrard for now, but I can say he was never that close to taking the Poland national team job; he had some initial talks but his priority is a club more than a national team and they decided to go for Fernando Santos instead.”